Meryl Streep joins cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 3

Meryl Streep has joined the cast for the forthcoming third season of Only Murders In The Building.

Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as true crime fanatic trio Charles, Mabel and Oliver, the comedy-drama series returned for a second season last summer, and was almost immediately renewed for a third run.

The final scene of season two introduced Paul Rudd as a new character called Ben Glen, and it has now been confirmed in a new TikTok from Gomez that Streep will also join the new season.

Advertisement

Taking a video during filming for the show, Gomez tells the camera: “Hey guys, we’re on set! How are you doing?”

She added: “Season three! The gang is back!” before going on to pan the camera around to Short, Martin, Rudd and, finally, Streep.

Watch the video below.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

Last year, Steve Martin expressed his disappointment after his Only Murders In The Building co-star Gomez was snubbed at the Emmys.

The murder mystery Hulu series earned 17 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, with Martin and Martin Short receiving leading acting nods. However, despite making up the show’s trio of leads, Gomez was omitted from the list.

Advertisement

While Martin was pleased to see the show receive recognition, he was “dismayed” by the lack of an acting nomination for Gomez, who he described as “crucial” part of the show.

“We’re very happy we got a lot of nominations,” Martin told Variety. “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show.

“She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show.”