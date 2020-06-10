Meyne Wyatt performs powerful anti-racism monologue on Q+A: “Silence is violence”

Actor Meyne Wyatt’s impassioned monologue about the Indigenous experience in Australia on Monday night’s Q+A episode has gone viral.

Wyatt, a Wongutha-Yamatji man from Kalgoorlie, was part of a panel on the episode discussing racism and black deaths in custody in Australia, following Black Lives Matter protests around the country last weekend.

Wyatt’s two-minute speech following the panel was taken from his play City of Gold, and discussed the mixture of everyday and malicious racism endured by First Nation peoples. Watch it below:

Meyne Wyatt closes #QandA with a monologue from his play, City of Gold. pic.twitter.com/9ALFIYRAnq — QandA (@QandA) June 8, 2020

“I’m always going to be a black friend, aren’t I? That’s all anyone ever sees. I’m never just an actor, I’m an Indigenous actor. Hey, I love reppin’, but I don’t hear old Joe Bloggs over here being called ‘white Anglo-Saxon actor blah di blah,’” Wyatt began.

“I’m always in the black show, the black play. I’m always the angry one, the tracker, the thief. Sometimes I just want to be seen for my talent, not my skin colour, not my race. I hate being a token, box to tick, part of some ‘diversity’ angle.”

Wyatt continued, speaking out about white privilege and the cost of being black and successful.

“‘No no, you’re not your ancestors, its not your fault you have white skin’ – but you do benefit from it. You can be OK – me? I have to be exceptional. I mess up, I’m done. There’s no path back for me, there’s no road to redemption,” he said.

“Being black and successful comes at a cost. You take a hit whether you like it or not, because you want your ‘blacks’ quiet and humble.”

The actor used AFL footballer Adam Goodes to illustrate his case.

“A kid says some racist sh*t – not ignorant, racist – calling a blackfella an ‘ape’. Come on man, we were flora and fauna before 1967 – no actually, we didn’t exist at all,” Wyatt said

“But they didn’t like that – a black man standing up for himself, no, they didn’t like that.

“But it’s not about that one time, it’s about all those times. And seeing us as animals and not as people, that sh*t needs to stop. Black deaths in custody, that sh*t needs to stop… Never trade your authenticity for approval. Be crazy. Take a risk. Be different. Offend your family. Call them out. Silence is violence. Complacency is complicity.”

The clip provoked an immediate response online upon its upload to Q+A’s social media. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed nearly 1.5million times on Facebook, and over 637,000 times on Twitter.

Writer Benjamin Law called it “the most incredible and shattering thing” he had ever seen on the program. Praise also came from less likely places, including Lucy Turnbull. Many major Australian news outlets chose to publish the video in full yesterday – as of this morning, it has also begun to be run by international news outlets, including Al Jazeera.

Wyatt was the first Indigenous actor to be added to the main cast of long-running Australian soap Neighbours in 2014. He’s appeared in The Sapphires (2012) and TV shows Mystery Road, Black Comedy and Redfern Now, but has focused of late on theatrical work with Bell Shakespeare and the Sydney Theatre Company.