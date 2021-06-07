Michael Coel has confirmed that there are “definitely” no plans for a second season of I May Destroy You.

The BBC drama won two BAFTAs last night (June 6). Coel took away the trophy for Best Actress, and the show won Best Mini-Series, beating the likes of Small Axe and Normal People.

In spite of the show’s global success however, Coel has confirmed that no follow-up is on the cards.

“Definitely, there won’t be a second season of I May Destroy You,” Coel told Digital Spy at a press conference following her BAFTA win.

“I think I May Destroy You has been so huge it’s destroyed itself, but you know, we continue making work and we do other things.”

When asked what Coel was hoping that people would take away from the series, she said:

“I would like for people to search themselves a bit and to be a bit more curious than they already are.”

She continued: “That’s definitely what helped me over these two years of making the show is being curious and thinking about uncomfortable parts of myself and uncomfortable experiences and not being afraid to ask myself questions.”

When accepting the award for Best Mini-Series, Coel thanked the show’s intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien.

“I know what it is like to shoot without an intimacy director,” she said.

“The messy, embarrassing feeling for the crew. The internal devastation for the actor. Your direction was essential to my show and I believe essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent.”

Coel’s debut book is due to hit shelves this September. Entitled Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, it is set to focus on topics that Coel explored in her MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh Festival in 2018.

On the small screen, Coel is set to develop a new series on the BBC which could be connected to I May Destroy You. The new show was announced as part of the BBC’s new slate of forthcoming TV projects.

“It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point,” said BBC drama controller Piers Wenger told Deadline. “But I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along.”