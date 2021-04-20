Michael Keaton confirmed to play Batman in ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton has been cast as Batman in forthcoming DC movie The Flash.

The actor, who first played the character in Tim Burton’s 1989 film of the same name, will be returning to the role opposite Ezra Miller as the film’s titular character.

The Wrap first reported that Keaton was in talks to reprise the role last year, while Keaton suggested last month he might not join the project due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID,” he told Deadline regarding Batman and his other projects. “I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything.

“That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned.”

He added: “So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”

The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti, from a screenplay by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

The film will see Miller’s character, Barry Allen / The Flash, go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother – where he accidentally creates another universe protected by Batman, played by Michael Keaton.

DC Films is currently planning a theatrical release for The Flash on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, The Batman finished filming last month, and is still set for a March 2022 release date.