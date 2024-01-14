Michelle Keegan feared ‘Fool Me Once’ would be her last acting job

Michelle Keegan has revealed that she feared that playing the character of Maya in Netflix’s Fool Me Once might be her last ever acting job.

The actress rose to fame playing Tina McIntyre on ITV soap Coronation Street from 2008 to 2014, and went on to star in shows including Our Girl, Brassic and Tina and Bobby.

In Fool Me Once, which is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, she plays Maya, who spots her murdered husband Joe (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam placed within her home.

Advertisement

A synopsis reads: “When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.”

In an appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Keegan spoke about the imposter syndrome that she felt after completing the role.

“I will be doing a job and as soon as I wrap up on that job, I’m like ‘Right, I’m never going to work again’,” she said. “’You know, that was good while it lasted. That’s it, that’s me done’.”

“I always have that slight panic. No matter what I have just finished,” she added.

Keegan has spoken previously about suffering from anxiety. In 2018, she told Cosmopolitan: “I get it quite a lot over little things. It comes in waves. I use breathing techniques, or I go to the gym. That always helps me. I sweat it out and feel better and lighter.”

Advertisement

Alongside Keegan and Armitage, Fool Me Once’s cast includes Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan and Dino Fetscher.

The show is just the latest adaptation of the mystery and thriller writer Harlan Coben’s work that has been created for the streaming service. In 2018, he signed a multi-million dollar five-year contract with Netflix, which stipulated that 14 of his novels would be developed into series or films on the service, with Coben reserving the right to serve as executive producer on all of them. In 2022, it was announced that Netflix has extended the deal for another four years.

Fool Me Once is available to stream now on Netflix.