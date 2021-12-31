NewsTV News

‘Mickey Mouse Club’ star Tiffini Hale has died aged 46

"Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories"

By Ali Shutler
Tiffini Hale of the 'All New Mickey Mouse Club'. CREDIT: Disney Channel/courtesy Everett Collection

Tiffini Hale, one of the original castmembers on The All New Mickey Mouse Club and member of the Disney-created pop group The Party, has died aged 46.

According to an Instagram post signed by her bandmates and Disney Channel co-stars, the singer and actor “suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully”.

Hale spent three years on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, from its relaunch in 1989, after being chosen from over 10,000 auditions. She was then hand-picked to become a member of The Party, alongside fellow Micky Mouse Club stars Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre and Damon Pampolina.

The Party were the first group signed to Disney’s Hollywood Records and went on to release two studio albums and three compilations. Their biggest hit was a cover of the Dokken’s ‘In My Dreams’ which peaked at 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Party disbanded in 1993 before reuniting in 2013 without Hale.

In 1994, Hale returned to The All New Mickey Mouse Club to co-host the final season of the show which also featured Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera. After the cancelation of the show, Hale took a step back from public life, instead choosing to spend time with her sister and mother in California.

Sharing a tribute, Chase Hampton wrote: “Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was. She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind. She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress , and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we’re unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I’m so so honored to of had her in my life.”

Following the sad news, fans have been paying tribute to Tiffini Hale on social media.

 

 

