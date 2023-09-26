Millie Bobby Brown had to ask her mum to stop sending sad animal TikToks

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about how she had to ask her mum to stop sending sad TikTok videos of animals.

The Stranger Things actor was asked during a recent interview with BuzzFeed who was the last person she sent a meme or a TikTok video to before she admitted she doesn’t send out either.

Despite that she did say she often receives “sad, sad TikToks of dogs being rehabilitated.” from her mum and that she has “been contemplating blocking” her.

“I’ve now had to come forward and tell her, ‘I can’t have any of this end sadly,'” she added. “Because I walk right onto stage for something really important and I just watched a cat be hit by a car. So I’m like, ‘This is not something that I want to ever be sent to me ever again’.

“I’m like, ‘Let’s not make this normal. This isn’t normal. So we have made an agreement now that only happy videos thus far.”

Brown owns several animals, including eight dogs, four cats, three goats – named Biggie Smalls, Slick Rick, and Cardi B – one donkey, one pony, one sheep, and one rabbit.

She also works frequently with local shelters and, last month, she posted a video on her Instagram page of her helping nurse a dog named Chloe back to health.

Meanwhile, Brown recently stated that her soon-to-be-father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi will not be performing at her wedding.

The 19-year-old star announced her engagement to the rock star’s 21-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, in April 2023 – just shy of two years after they first began dating.