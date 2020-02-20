Millie Bobby Brown opens up on the “pain and insecurity” she felt after online abuse

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on the “pain and insecurity” she felt after falling victim to online trolls.

The actor shared a message on Instagram to mark her 16th birthday, admitting that “the last few years haven’t been easy”.

“16 has felt like a long time coming,” the message begins. “i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.

“the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” the continued. “there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.

“let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights,” she concluded, sharing a montage video of behind the scenes footage. “dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile.”

Last year, Brown revealed that “soul destroying” bullies forced her to move schools, saying that the situation “created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today”.

“I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said,” she continued.

Millie Bobby Brown is set to return for Stranger Things’ fourth season, which is currently in production.

Last week, a teaser for the new series was revealed, and marked the return of a character presumed dead.