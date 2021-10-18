One of the directors of Mindhunter has urged fans to “make enough noise” so the series can return for a third season.

The hit Netflix show, which follows the early days of criminal profiling, last dropped in 2019, though there has been a lot of uncertainty over its future since.

However, Asif Kapadia – who directed two Minhunter episodes in season one – has backed fan demands for the show to make a third season.

“Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter,” he tweeted.

Last October, executive producer David Fincher suggested it was unlikely to return for season three, which itself came after Netflix confirmed the show was indefinitely delayed, with stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv all released from their contracts.

Fincher said Mindhunter was “probably” done, adding: “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show.

“We talked about ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

In April, however, reports emerged that Fincher was in talks with Netflix to bring the series back.

“All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season,” sources close to Netflix told SmallScreen.

“It’s still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project.”

Last week, speculation was rife that a Mindhunter announcement was imminent after a tease from Netflix, before it was confirmed that Fincher was actually releasing a new documentary series called Voir.

The show is described as “a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters.”

Alongside Voir, Fincher is lining up an assassin drama with Michael Fassbender called The Killer, and is also working on a miniseries based around ‘cancel culture’.