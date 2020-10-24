‘Mindhunter’ is unlikely to return for season 3, says David Fincher

Netflix series Mindhunter is unlikely to return for a third season, according to director David Fincher.

Last year, it was reported that the psychological crime thriller’s third season would have to wait for Fincher to finish work on his latest movie, Mank, which sees Gary Oldman star as Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Then in January this year, Netflix announced that the show was indefinitely delayed, with the show’s lead stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv all being released from their contracts with Netflix, so they can seek work before returning for a potential third series.

Now, speaking in a new interview with Vulture, Fincher has said that season 3 of the show is unlikely to happen due to production costs.

Asked if he felt like the show was done, Fincher said: “I think probably.”

He continued: “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

A third season of Mindhunter had never been confirmed by Netflix, but Fincher previously said that he expected the show to run for five seasons or more.

Earlier this week, Trent Reznor shared a first glimpse of the score for David Fincher’s Mank.

The Nine Inch Nails musician has composed the music for the upcoming Netflix film alongside his longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, after scoring several of Fincher’s previous films.

Reznor pointed fans in the direction of a website titled ‘The White Wine Came Up With The Fish’, which contains a 210-page slide show of images from Mank while a preview of the score plays in the background.