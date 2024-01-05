‘Mindhunter’ season three might be happening after all

Mindhunter could be set to make an unexpected comeback following its cancellation on Netflix.

Months after director David Fincher revealed the show would not be returning for a third season, actor Holt McCallany, who played FBI Agent Bill Tench in the drama, has claimed Fincher is considering resurrecting it.

In a recent interview with Awards Daily, McCallany said: “I’ve heard that David’s thought about it. I’m not saying it’s going to come back, but what I am saying is that if it comes back, I’m coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it’ll depend on what David wants to do.”

However, the actor did acknowledge that a third season is “probably unlikely” as “it’s been a few years now”. He added: “But just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign.”

Based on the true crime book of the same name, the show first launched on the streamer in 2017. Set in 1977, it follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), as well as psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), as they attempt to understand and catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches.

In February 2023, Fincher announced the streaming service’s decision to axe the show: “It’s very expensive and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for season three].”

He added: “They took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer [his next feature],” he said.

In a previous interview with Vulture, Fincher described the production as “gruelling and time-consuming”, and added that the show was “probably” done. In the same article, a spokesperson for Netflix explained that while a third season was not currently in the works, it could happen “maybe in five years”.

In August last year, a petition calling for a third season of Mindhunter racked up thousands of signatures.

Elsewhere, fellow series director Andrew Dominik previously revealed plot details for the proposed third season, which would have been set in Hollywood.