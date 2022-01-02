Miranda Lambert shares new song ‘Y’all Means All’ from ‘Queer Eye’ season 6

Miranda Lambert has shared a new song that features in the forthcoming sixth season of Queer Eye – hear ‘Y’all Means All’ below.

The new season of the Netflix show, which was released this week (December 31), was filmed in Texas, the home state of the Grammy-nominated songwriter Lambert.

“‘Y’all Means All’ is here!” Lambert wrote on Twitter to toast the track’s release. “My brother Luke sent me a few titles & “Y’all Means All” was one of them.

“I’m proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good.”

Listen to ‘Y’All Means All’ below.

The sixth season of the reality show will take place entirely in Texas, following 2020’s fifth season which saw the Fab Five makeover people’s lives in Pennsylvania. The show has previously visited Atlanta, Kansas, Japan and Australia.

As such, the sixth outing comes with a banjo-tinged rework of the theme song ‘All Things (Just Keeping Better)’, performed by The Voice alumni Megan Linsey and her partner, musician Tyler Cain.

The Fab Five is comprised of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, who can be seen in the trailer sporting cowboy attire.

Filming on the sixth season began in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic halted production schedules across the board. The show was paused with one day of filming left on the first episode, and didn’t resume until spring 2021.