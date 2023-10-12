‘Modern Family’ meme explained: why are people sharing Eric Stonestreet’s photo?

Social media users might have noticed people sharing a photo of Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet in the form of various memes.

The photo shows the actor in an awkward pose as his character Cameron from Modern Family, which has been memed with captions like “me lying to my doctor saying I drink two to three alcoholic beverages a week” and “me aged eight waking my mom up at three am to tell her I’ve been sick.”

The picture, which seemingly re-emerged randomly on TikTok, has been at the centre of the internet’s latest viral moment. It follows on from a similar moment recently where a photo of Kevin James also went viral.

But where did it come from, and why are people sharing the picture?

Where did the picture come from?

The picture comes from an old promotional image of Stonestreet embodying his character Cameron ‘Cam’ Tucker in Modern Family. The photo sees him dressed in a checkered lilac shirt with the sleeves slightly rolled up, his hands in front of him, his leg at an angle and grinning an anxious smile.

How did it become a meme?

As reported in Rolling Stone, a slideshow featuring different photos of Stonestreet was first posted in TikTok on June and has since been viewed over 600,000 times. The photo then seemed to make its way onto X/Twitter in late September and early October.

As noted on Know Your Meme, TikToker @harrier.dubois “made the earliest notable post using images of Eric Stonestreet posing for promotional pictures as Cameron Tucker from Modern Family” back in June. They added: “the post gathered over 590,000 plays and 122,000 likes in four months.” After this, the image was soon picked up on other social media platforms and started to trend.

Check out some of the memes here:

waiting for the cashier to notice me after I screw up the self check out again pic.twitter.com/Q1jxAWbUyg — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) October 8, 2023

me at age 8 waking my mom up at 3 a.m. to tell her I randomly threw up pic.twitter.com/RUWgSkCquP — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) October 6, 2023

me lying to my doctor saying i drink 2-3 alcoholic beverages a week pic.twitter.com/sD81yd2Nsp — trash jones (@jzux) October 8, 2023