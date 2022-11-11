Watch the thrilling teaser for ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2’

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the second part of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

The visual opens with the heist team coming up with a plan to escape from the Korea Unified Mint with money, and the Professor (When My Love Blooms’ Yoo Ji-tae) declaring his intent to “let the world know who the real thieves are.”

The North and South Korean task force, meanwhile, discover that the heist team has influential associates aiding them from outside the mint. The associate is later revealed to be a new character, Seoul (portrayed by Welcome 2 Life’s Im Ji-yeon), who appears in front of the heist team as the trailer ends.

According to the new trailer, the second half of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 9.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area follows the Professor and his crew’s attempt to pull off a heist of massive proportions. The series is a South Korean remake of the Spanish series of the same name.

Upon its premiere in June, the first half of the series logged 33.7million hours viewed, making it the most-viewed non-English show on the platform in its debut week. It was also the third most-watched show on the streaming platform overall for that week, following the fourth season of Stranger Things and the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

In a press release for the first half of the series, screenwriter Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) described that the offer to work on the show was “destiny.”

“I was intrigued by the premise of the remake because not only is it about the conflict between robbers and police, but also it adds new layers such as the tension, mistrust, and harmony between North and South Korea,” he explained. “A situation where thieves from North and South Korea join forces, and police from north and south join hands to stop their way adds a Korean lens into the original IP.”