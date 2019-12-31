Here are the most-watched Netflix releases in Australia for 2019

To wrap up 2019, Netflix has shared a list of its most popular movies and television shows Australians have enjoyed watching this year.

According to News.com.au, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery was a hot favourite amongst locals, and was the top Australian Netflix movie choice of 2019. It was also named the most popular Netflix release worldwide. The comedy film, directed by Kyle Newacheck, follows a New York cop (played by Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) as they go on vacation in Europe, where they’re caught up in a murder investigation.

It’s followed by 6 Underground, the Michael Bay-directed action flick starring Ryan Reynolds, and Isn’t It Romantic, a satirical rom-com with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. Other films that made onto this year’s list include The Irishman, Extremely Wicked, Shocking Evil and Vile, The Highway Men and DC Comics’ Aquaman.

Meanwhile, The Witcher, the new action-fantasy series starring Henry Cavill which only made its premiere on December 20, ranked the most popular Netflix television show in Australia. The second most-watched series was the Aussie mockumentary Lunatics by Chris Lilley. It is followed by the third season of Stranger Things and Dead To Me. Coming in fifth was Umbrella Academy, the live-action adaptation of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá’s comic series of the same name.