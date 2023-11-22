After School’s Nana is unlucky in love in new ‘My Man is Cupid’ trailer

Prime Video has released the first trailer for its upcoming original K-drama series My Man is Cupid, starring Mask Girl‘s Nana and Daily Dose of Sunshine‘s Jang Dong-yoon.

The series revolves around Chun Sang-hyuk (played by Jang Dong-yoon), a cupid who has been stuck on Earth for 500 years after losing his wings. He starts off as a stoic being unable to get over his first love, but things quickly change when he accidentally shoots himself with one of his arrows.

He somehow crosses paths with Oh Baek-ryun (Nana), a veterinarian who is incredibly sought after for her beauty. However, she comes with a curse of sorts: every man she has dated has had a near-death experience, resulting in a break-up.

Advertisement

The new trailer depicts Sang-hyuk’s mystical powers as a cupid – who helps people fall in love with each other – and his chaotic friendship-turned-romance with Baek-ryun. My Man Is Cupid premieres December 1 exclusively on Prime Video.

My Man Is Cupid was helmed by director Nam Tae-jin, known for his work on K-dramas such as Lovers of the Red Sky and Switch, among others. The show was written by Heo Sung-hee, who helmed 2016’s One More Happy Ending, starring Jang Na-ra and Jung Kyung-ho

In other K-drama news, Netflix recently announced that its K-drama Welcome to Samdal-ri, starring Shin Hye-sun and Ji Chang-wook, will premiere on December 2. The series will also air at 10:30pm KST every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC in South Korea. Watch the trailer for Welcome to Samdal-ri here.

Meanwhile, aespa member Karina has been announced as part of the cast for Netflix’s upcoming original Korean reality show Agents of Mystery. The show will also star former Girls’ Day member Lee Hye-ri, actors Kim Do-hoon and Lee Yong-jin, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer John Park.