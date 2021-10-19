Netflix finds a new K-drama hit with thriller series ‘My Name’

Netflix’s new Korean drama My Name is shaping up to become another hit for the streaming platform.

According to data from analytics platform FlixPatrol, the action crime series starring Han So-hee has ranked at Number Four on the charts for the top TV shows on netflix, as of October 18. My Name is only bested by the widely popular Squid Game, as well as Maid season three of You.

According to The Korea Times, My Name has also topped the streaming chart in South Korea on the day of its release (October 15), and ranked Number Five in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. The series also ranked among in the Top 10 of counties like the US, Turkey and New Zealand.

My Name success has also boosted the stocks of South Korean producers. This includes Studio Santa Claus Entertainment Co., which produced My Name, which saw a nearly 30 per cent surge on October 18 to close at ₩4,315 (£2.66). Stocks for other South Korean production houses such as AStory Co. and Key East Co. have jumped anywhere from 11 percent to six percent, respectively.

My Name revolves around Ji-woo (portrayed by Han So-hee), a woman who becomes driven by revenge after witnessing her father’s murder. The series follows her path of becoming a member of her father’s criminal gang, to later infiltrating the law enforcement agency involved in the murder.

Han previously opened up about the preparation she undertook for her role in My Name. “When I had the first meeting with the martial arts director, we looked at different styles of martial arts and something that he pointed out was the movie Atomic Blonde,” she said.