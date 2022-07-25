‘Mythic Quest’ season three trailer navigates more workplace bickering

Mythic Quest has just released the official trailer for season three – check it out below.

The workplace comedy created by It’s Always Sunny boss Rob McElhenney, as well as Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, is set to return to Apple TV+ later this year.

A logline for the forthcoming season simply reads: “Breakups are hard. Working together is harder.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the new trailer here:

The new season will see Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicado) navigate new roles at GrimPop Studios while David (David Hornsby) becomes boss at Mythic Quest.

Jo (Jessie Ennis) returns as his assistant while Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) aims to find her new position. At Berkeley Rachel (Ashly Burch) searches for new meaning and Brad (Danny Pudi) returns from prison.

F. Murray Abraham, who played C.W. Longbottom on the show since 2019, will not be returning for season three.

Last year, Abraham had called his role in Mythic Quest a “special gift” in conversation with Vanity Fair, praising the cast and crew.

Advertisement

“I’ve done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for,” he said One of [them] is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it’s so segmented.”

The teaser for season three did however preview an appearance from Joe Magnaniello who is a known gamer.

“It’s an honor, Mr. Grimm,” the actor tells Ian in a scene shot in a performance capture space. “I’m a huge fan.”

The release date for season three of Mythic Quest is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for more information as it comes in.