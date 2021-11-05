The creators behind Narcos: Mexico have confirmed that the show is ending on its third season because it has brought the story up to modern times.

The final season dropped on Netflix today (November 5), and picks up following Felix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) exit in season two, and the chaos left by his arrest.

A synopsis reads: “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

“I used to joke with Eric that the only thing worse than organised crime is disorganised crime,” co-creator Carlo Bernard told The Hollywood Reporter.

“That’s what you’re seeing in terms of the chaos and the violence and the upheaval that this season ushers in.”

Through showing the new cartel bosses who step up to replace Gallardo, the final season will chart the events throughout the 1990s that led to the the globalisation of the drug war today.

Bernard said: “I saw this season as an origin story of the modern world that we live in. For me, it felt like bringing the show up to that spot where we now recognise, for better or for worse, made sense as a place to stop it.”

He added: “Stopping at the moment where we had delivered the world that we now live in today made sense, thematically and narratively. We definitely don’t want to repeat ourselves, ever.”