Narcos: Mexico star Diego Calva has criticised the show’s depiction of Mexico.

The actor, who is also set to star in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, reflected on his experience playing a cartel leader in the hit series.

“There’s a moment in your career as an actor that you really can’t choose your roles. You are just grateful that you’re having a job, and Narcos is a great show,” the actor told GQ.

“But in my case, it’s a little hard because the way they put the story of my country, I don’t agree at all. There’s a lot of truth and that’s amazing, but there’s a lot of lies, too.”

Calva added that he thinks Mexico “doesn’t need more narco culture and making these guys heroes” and that when the show aired he thought “This is too raw. I don’t know if I really want to keep shooting people.”

A synopsis for the final season of Narcos: Mexico reads: “As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.”

Calva is set to star in Babylon alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and more.

Babylon is “a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess which traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity”, explains a synopsis for the movie.

The film will be released in UK cinemas in January 2023.