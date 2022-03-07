Natasha Lyonne tries to escape in ‘Russian Doll’ season two teaser

The teaser for Russian Doll season two has just been released – check it out below.

The time-warping Netflix drama series starring Natasha Lyonne is set to return to the streaming platform next month for the first time since 2019.

Lyonne returns as Nadia, a young woman who struggles to escape her fate as she keeps waking up after repeatedly dying in the show’s first season.

In the teaser for the new episodes, Nadia seemingly tries to break free from the loop once more while new characters interfere with her plans as well.

Take a look at the new clip here:

In a four-star review of the first season of Russian Doll, NME wrote: “With a killer soundtrack […] and a fiery guest appearance from Chloë Sevigny as Nadia’s mother, Russian Doll could quickly be passed off as a hipster take on the 1993 movie, but it’s much more than a rehash of a well-known premise.

“It’s courageous approach to millennial mid-life crises tackles real issues at the centre of many of our collective anxieties.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lyonne (who also co-created the show) said earlier this year about the forthcoming season: “It’s definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall. I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story.”

“We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling,” she added. “With my whole heart, I hope that people watch it all and see where the game goes and lands. I can’t believe we pulled it off.”

The second season of Russian Doll will premiere on Netflix on April 20.