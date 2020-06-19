National Film & Sound Archive to livestream Q&A with stars of ‘Prisoner’ for 40th anniversary tonight

The National Film & Sound Archive in Canberra is set to livestream a Q&A with the stars of the Australian soap opera Prisoner tonight, filmed last year for the show’s 40th anniversary.

Val Lehman and Amanda Muggleton, who played Bea ‘Top Dog’ Smith and Chrissie Latham respectively, joined musician Allan Caswell, who penned the show’s theme song ‘On the Inside’, in discussing their involvement with the show, and its influence.

Caswell performed ‘On the Inside’ live, and out of print clips of the show from the archive’s collection were played.

The livestream kicks off from 6pm AEST tonight (June 19) here. It will only be available for Australian viewers, though NFSA promises it will be free to watch globally on their website in the coming weeks.

The original Prisoner, created by Reg Watson and sometimes called Cell Block H, premiered in 1979, centred around the happenings of a high-security all-female prison, Wentworth Detention Centre. It ran for 692 episodes and was syndicated around the world, until 1986.

The program spawned several spin-offs, remakes and specials. The most successful and recent of those is Foxtel’s Wentworth, which has been running for 7 seasons since its 2012 premiere. A trailer for the eighth and final season was released this week, which will kick off on July 28. Watch it below: