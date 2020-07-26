Naya Rivera’s ex-husband pays tribute to late ‘Glee’ star: “This is so unfair”

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, has paid tribute to the late actress, calling her death “so unfair”.

The former Glee star went missing in Lake Piru, California, on July 8 after a boat trip with her four-year-old son. News of Rivera’s death was then confirmed after her body was found on Monday (July 13) in the lake.

“This is so unfair…” Dorsey wrote on Instagram. “There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…

“I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: “Ryan can you stop snap chatting!” Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”

Rapper Big Sean, who was engaged to Rivera between 2013 and 2014, also paid tribute to the late star recently, writing: “Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

A vigil has been organised by fans of Rivera, set to take place at Lake Piru. In a tweet posted by the fan page NayaRiveraArmy, an invitation was sent out for fans to attend the vigil on August 1 to “celebrate her life and see the joy she brought to many of her fans”.