An ‘NCIS’ spin-off series set in Sydney will premiere in 2023

A spin-off of US investigative drama series NCIS set in Sydney will debut globally next year. This will make Australia the first country outside of the States to have a local version of the long-running franchise.

Paramount+ and Network Ten have revealed the series will be helmed by Australian-born showrunner Shane Brennan, who was an executive producer on the original series and created an earlier spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles.

Production is set to begin on location in the harbour city later this year, with a 2023 premiere date. While the cast is yet to be revealed, it’s been confirmed the spin-off will feature local stories and actors.

The original version of the popular police procedural, which follows a team of agents working in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, first aired in 2003. The show is currently in its 19th season, and is the second longest-running primetime drama that is still currently airing in the US, behind Law & Order: SVU.

NCIS: Sydney will mark the fourth spin-off in the franchise, following previous versions set in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Hawaii.

“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations,” commented Beverley McGarvey, chief content office and executive vice-president of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand.

Paramount+ launched in Australia last August. The network is also readying its first locally commissioned feature film 6 Festivals – about three best friends attending six of their bucket-list music festivals – for release this year.