Ncuti Gatwa told by ‘Sex Education’ producers that people wouldn’t understand his ad-libs

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that producers on Sex Education once spoke to him about ad-libbing lines of dialogue in character.

During the first series of the show, he said he was approached and told people wouldn’t understand them.

“There were producers coming up to me like, ‘This ad-lib, I don’t feel like white people will understand it,’” he told Vogue.

“And I was like, ‘It’s not for white people to understand. There are many white people in this show for white people to understand, but I want this other group of people to understand Eric. And that’s what you want too.’ And they got that. We were all constantly learning on that job.”

Gatwa, who plays gay Nigerian-Ghanaian teenager Eric in the Netflix show and is set to take on the role of Doctor Who, also said he was pleased with how his character exits the series.

He added: “Things get tied up. And there was one scene that I particularly fought for, and I managed to get it in, which was great.

“Aimee [Lou Wood] and I wrote it, and we were redrafting it until like 3am the day before. I’ve never written for Eric before so that felt big, and it was a scene that meant a lot to me in terms of Eric’s journey and relationships. It felt very necessary.”

Alongside Gatwa, Emma Mackey Simone Ashley, Patricia Allison, Rahkee Thakra are also among the actors to recently reveal that they won’t be returning for the fifth season of Sex Education.

Meanwhile, Lou Wood recently teased details of the plot for Sex Education season four – offering that “it’s very new”.

Sex Education is set to return for its fourth season on Netflix later this year.