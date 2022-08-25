‘Neighbours’ farewell event in Melbourne announced for 2023

A live farewell event for Neighbours will take place at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall next year, allowing fans to send off the iconic series after it came to an end last month.

Set to take place on Sunday April 16, 2023 in the soap opera’s home city, the event – which is being run in conjunction with the show’s production company, Fremantle Australia – will feature “some of the show’s most well-known cast members”, though specific guests have yet to be announced. It will follow a similar farewell tour that will take place in various UK cities in March of next year.

According to a press release, the show will see fans “treated to never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough”, a Q&A and meet-and-greet opportunities. Tickets for the event will go on sale next Tuesday (September 6) at 12pm AEST.

Neighbours aired its final episode after 37 years last month, after it was announced in February that the show was being axed in the UK, and in March that it would be coming to an end altogether.

“After nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,” a statement on the show’s social media read at the time. “Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Neighbours first aired in March of 1985, and went on to become the longest-running drama series in Australian TV history. It helped launch the careers of actors and artists like Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, Delta Goodrem, Holly Valance, Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, the Hemsworth brothers, Guy Pearce and Heath Ledger.

The finale aired on July 29. It received a total of 1.2million Australian viewers on Network 10, and a consolidated audience of over 4million viewers on Channel 5 in the UK. The episode featured the return of Minogue and Jason Donovan as their characters Charlene and Scott respectively, as well as Robbie, Goodrem and more reprising their roles.