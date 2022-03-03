‘Neighbours’ to officially end this summer after 37 years

Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years, producers have confirmed.

Last month the show’s UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced that it will no longer air the Australian soap beyond the summer, leaving producers to search for new funding options.

Today (March 3) it was announced that the search had been unsuccessful and the soap will cease production in the summer.

A statement on the show’s official Twitter read: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

The soap aired its first episode in March 1985 and has become the longest-running drama series in Australian TV history.

Following the announcement, Neighbours alumni Kylie Minogue, who played Charlene Robinson in the soap between 1986 and 1988, paid tribute on Twitter.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on Neighbours,” Minogue wrote. “We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love. I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!!!!”

Guy Pearce, who played character Mike Young from 1986 to 1989, wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear Neighbours will end. Aside from being the incredible launch pad it’s been no one can deny the effect it’s had throughout millions of homes around the world. It’s bonded all of us in immeasurable ways. A true honour to have been a part of it. Great memories.”

Along with Minogue and Pearce, the show has helped launched the careers of Jason Donovan, Holly Valance, Natalie Imbruglia, Liam Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

Filming on Neighbours is expected to wrap on June 10, with the final episodes set to air in August.