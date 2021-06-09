Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for its upcoming series The Sandman, an adaptation of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel franchise of the same name.

As part of its ongoing Geeked Week event, Netflix shared a new, behind-the-scenes clip on the project which is currently in production. It is the first preview of the series since it announced its cast earlier this year. Watch the clip below.

The clip follows Gaiman, who serves as the show’s executive producer, as he pays his first visit to the show’s production set in Surrey’s Shepperton Studios.

In the video, Gaiman praised the details that went into making the Undercroft set: “Our art department, our set decorators, our production designers… they are wizards.”

The clip also included appearances from the show’s two leads, Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie. Sturridge, who plays the series protagonist Dream, weighed in on the importance of his role. “It’s an awesome responsibility,” he said, “because it’s something that is so beloved.”

Meanwhile Christie, who plays Lucifer, explained why she joined the project: “I knew that I simply had to be involved in this project because something truly unique was going to happen. The sets are vast. Great amount of detail and care is put into how it’s being brought to life.”

At the end of the clip, Gaiman expressed his excitement for the show. “This is Sandman being made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman,” he said, adding that he “cannot wait for people to see this”.

The Sandman originally ran as a comic series on DC for 75 issues from 1989 to 1996. Its mature blend of fantasy and horror has gained a devoted fanbase over the decades.

The graphic novel was originally slated for a feature-length adaptation in 2013 – with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as its lead – before being aborted a few years later. There is currently no confirmed release date yet for Netflix’s The Sandman.