Neil Gaiman’s ‘Good Omens’ is confirmed for a second season

Amazon has confirmed that a second season of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens is in the works.

Season two will see Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

The duo find themselves living among mortals in London’s Soho “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery,” according to Amazon.

“Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it,” Sheen joked. “If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Tennant added: “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”

The second season will comprise of six episodes and begin filming in Scotland later this year. No premiere date has yet been confirmed.

Gaiman will again serve as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon.

Mackinnon said: “Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me.

“And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side.”

Good Omens is based on Terry Pratchett and Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, thousands of Christians previously signed a petition calling for the show to to be scrapped after the first season – but they addressed it to the wrong people.

More than 20,000 people have requested that the TV show, was pulled from Netflix’s programming, not realising that the show was made by Amazon Prime Video.