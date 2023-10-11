Netflix reveals Robbie Williams documentary release date in new trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming documentary series on Robbie Williams – check it out above.

Directed by Joe Pearlman (Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now), the four-part series features never-before-seen archive footage spanning the singer’s 30-year career, from his origins as a member of Take That to his breakout success as a solo artist.

The series is produced by Ridley Scott Associates and director Asif Kapadia, who is best known for directing documentary films on Ayrton Senna and Amy Winehouse.

Speaking in the trailer, Williams says: “The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful. Touch the fire, push when it says pull, and see if I can live.”

All four episodes will be released on Netflix on November 8, 2023.

In August, Williams reunited onstage with former Take That bandmate Mark Owen for the first time in 12 years, where they performed a rendition of ‘Greatest Day’.

Elsewhere, the singer recently made an unlikely appearance on Soft Play’s (formerly known as Slaves) new song ‘Punk’s Dead’.

Last year, the singer released a compilation album ‘XXV’ featuring orchestrated re-recordings of his songs to mark his solo career’s 25th anniversary. This included new versions of tracks ‘Let Me Entertain You’, ‘Come Undone’, ‘Supreme’ and more.

Netflix recently released a documentary series on David Beckham, which spanned the footballer’s life and career over 40 years. Along with David and Victoria, the series also features interviews with his former teammates Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville.