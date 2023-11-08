Netflix brings back Korean game show ‘The Devil’s Plan’ for a second season

Streaming service Netflix has announced a second season its Korean game show, The Devil’s Plan.

Netflix announced that it would bring The Devil’s Plan back for a second season in a new press release. the reality show originally premiered in September this year with a star-studded cast of contestants, including SEVENTEEN‘s Seungkwan, actress Lee Si-won, Esports player Guillaume Patry and more.

In its press release, Netflix noted that The Devil’s Plan had “shot to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 TV series in South Korea” following its release. The series also entered the Top 10 list in over 20 counties, and peaked at Number Three on the streaming platform’s weekly global Top 10 TV Shows (Non-English) list.

Advertisement

The Devil’s Plan followed 12 contestants who competed against each other in sophisticated games over seven days for a prize of ₩500million (roughly US$370,000). “The participants, each armed with their unique strategies and motives, collaborate or betray each other to win,” the press release reads.

“Furthermore, the players are isolated without access to electronics like smartphones, creating the perfect environment for them to create their own community with evolving relationship dynamics,” it adds. “This setup also serves as a “social experiment” in line with the devilish theme of the series title.”

The Devil’s Plan is produced by Jeong Jong-yeon, who was previously behind popular South Korean variety and games shows such as The Genius, The Great Escape and Girls’ High School Mystery Class.

Last week, Netflix announced that it cast Ma Dong-seok (Train to Busan) in its upcoming original Korean film, titled Badland Hunters. The movie will reportedly be set in the same universe as this year’s critically acclaimed feature film, Concrete Utopia.