Netflix commissions its first Australian reality show, ‘Byron Baes’

Netflix has commissioned its first ever Australian reality show, with an eight-part program about influencers in Byron Bay.

Per the show’s bio, Byron Baes, billed as a “docu-soap”, will follow “a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best d̶r̶a̶m̶a̶ content”.

The show grew from an idea by Vice writer Julian Morgans, who will now co-executive produce the program with Rachel Tuffery, backed by Eureka Productions.

Byron Baes will star more than a dozen of these local influencers, though little more information about the cast, premiere date or format is currently available. According to The Age, Australian model Elyse Knowles is likely to be a member of the cast.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand, told the newspaper that Byron Baes did not aim to mock its stars and their online way of life.

“[It’s aimed at building] a connection between the people we meet in the show and ourselves as the audience,” she said.

“People can find it easy to write off those who have influencer lifestyles and careers, but at the end of the day, aren’t we all curating our lives before we put them out on social media?”

It comes as streaming competitor Stan’s highly anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under announces its premiere date for May 1 today.