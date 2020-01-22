Netflix confirms ‘Altered Carbon’ season 2 release date

Altered Carbon will return to Netflix for an eight-episode second season on 27 February, the streaming platform has confirmed.

The first season aired in 2018 to positive reviews, taking stock of the 2002 cyberpunk novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan.

The premise of the show posits a world in which consciousness can be transferred to other bodies, and soldier-turned investigator Takeshi Kovacs must solve a murder.

Altered Carbon starred Joel Kinnaman as Kovacs in season 1, who will be replaced by Anthony Mackie in season 2. James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Reileen Kawahara and Ato Esssandoh starred in the first 10 episodes but will not be returning.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: “Season 2 of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

“After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

