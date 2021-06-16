Netflix confirms new fictional drama about the rise of Spotify

Netflix has commenced production on a new series about the rise of Spotify, and how it revolutionised the music industry as it became one of the world’s leading streaming services.

The six-part limited series reportedly focuses on Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his partners who changed the industry by offering free legal streamed music for people across the globe, as Variety reports.

Inspired by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud’s book ‘Spotify Untold’, the series stars Vikings actor Edvin Endre as Ek, Ulf Stenberg as business partner Per Sundin and Gizem Erdogan as Petra Hansson.

Advertisement

While the show’s exact plot is yet to be revealed, Carlsson and Leijonhufvud’s book told the tale of Spotify’s early challenges – including convincing major labels to sign up, feuds with Steve Jobs and widely publicised challenges from the likes of Taylor Swift and Bob Dylan.

The series is directed by Per-Olav Sørensen, written by Christian Spurrier and produced by Yellow Bird U.K.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that Daniel Ek is reportedly readying a fresh takeover bid of Arsenal, with the new offer thought to be worth £2bn.

Ek’s first attempt at buying the Premier League club was knocked back last month by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who represent the club’s owners Stan and Josh Kroenke.

While his initial £1.8bn takeover bid – which received the backing of former Arsenal stars Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp – failed, Ek has retained a keen interest in buying the club he has supported since childhood