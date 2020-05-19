Netflix anthology drama series The Sinner has been confirmed to return to the service on June 19, following the network premiere in the US on February 6.

The streaming giant confirmed the news on Twitter yesterday (May 18), following the end of season 2 in 2018.

Season 3 will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as police detective Harry Ambrose, the one character connecting each new guest lead. The actor taking over here is Matt Bomer, playing the survivor of a car crash hiding the full story.

Other cast members joining Bomer include Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Eddie Martinez.

The story will focus on Ambrose investigating a seemingly straightforward car crash in which the driver dies and the passenger lives. But a witness questioning points to more secrets left uncovered.

The third chapter in the show has already earned positive review from US critics, calling it an “engaging mystery” and praising Bomer’s performance as father-to-be Jamie Burns.

Season 1 saw Jessica Biel play the lead character, the absently murderous Cora Tannetti who is unable to say why she killed a stranger. Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) took over in season 2, playing Vera Walker, the alleged mother of a son who loses both his parents to a double murder.

Other shows coming to Netflix this June include season 4 of 13 Reasons Why, season 5 of Queer Eye, season 2 of Pose, season 2 of The Politician. New films include Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Eric Andre: Legalize Everything.