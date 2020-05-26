Netflix drama ‘Dark’ confirmed for season 3 with new trailer

The hit Netflix drama Dark has released a trailer for season 3, and confirmed new episodes are on the way next month.

The German series follows the lives of four estranged families, and a supernatural time travel current that spans three generations.

Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger involving regular characters Jonas and Martha, who now feature in the teaser for season 3 – which will be the final chapter. Watch the teaser here:

“We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time,” explained Dark co-creators and showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar in 2019.

“It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.”

Dark became one of the most popular non-English language shows on Netflix upon release, streaming in America, Britain, Italy, Turkey, France and Spain.

Vice President of International Originals for Netflix Kelly Luegenbiehl previously said they “hadn’t seen anything like this show before – in Germany or anywhere else in the world”.

The show was likened to Stranger Things in reviews of the first two seasons – The Hollywood Reporter dubbed Dark “a brooding European take on Stranger Things“.

IGN added, “The Stranger Things comparison is relevant, due to the use of ’80s music, kids riding bikes, and a government conspiracy lurking on the edge of town.”

Season 3 of Dark drops on June 27 – described in the show as the day of the apocalypse.