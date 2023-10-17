Netflix is developing a limited series about JFK

Netflix is developing a limited series inspired by John F. Kennedy’s life.

Variety reported last Friday (October 13) that the series will be based on the book JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956 by Fredrik Logevall. Published in 2020, it is the first part of a two-volume biography of the former president, and details his birth up until his role as the junior U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.

According to Variety‘s sources, the limited series will also take inspiration from Netflix‘s smash-hit series The Crown, though it is unclear exactly how this will come through.

Eric Roth is also rumoured to write and executive produce the series. Roth, who won the Oscar for his screenplay of Forrest Gump (1994), has also recently worked on A Star Is Born (2018), Dune (2021) and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

The most recent fictionalisation of JFK’s life in film was 2013’s Parkland, which was also based on a book called Four Days In November by Vincent Bugliosi. The film starred Zac Efron, Billy Bob Thornton and Jackie Weaver, and recruited Tom Hanks as one of its producers.

JFK was also depicted in the Netflix series Blonde starring Ana de Armas. The film’s director, Andrew Dominik, was criticised for its depiction of a rape scene between de Armas, who played Marilyn Monroe, and JFK: “andrew dominik you’re going to hell”, one viewer wrote.

de Armas has defended the explicit scenes, stating: “I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe. I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment.”