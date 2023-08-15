Here’s when Netflix K-drama ‘A Time Called You’ will premiere

Netflix has announced the premiere date and released a teaser for its upcoming K-drama series A Time Called You, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been.

Based on the popular 2019 Taiwanese television series Someday or One Day, Netflix’s new K-drama A Time Called You will focus on the story of Han Jun-hee (played by Vincenzo‘s Jeon Yeo-been), who is still grieving her late boyband Gu Yeon-jun (A Business Proposal‘s Ahn Hyo-seop) a year after his passing.

Jun-hee travels back in time, 25 years to 1998, where she wakes in up in the body of 18-year-old Kwon Min-ju. As Jun-hee tries to figure out how she ended up in this situation, she meets Nam Si-heon, a near doppelgänger of the late Yeon-jun.

The new teaser for A Time Called You opens with glimpses of Jun-hee’s life with Yeon-jun, and their sweet moments together before his tragic accident. “Please, just one more time… Let me go back to your time,” she says, before being transported back in time.

A Time Called You is set to premiere September 8 exclusively on Netflix. The series will also star The Secret Romantic Guesthouse‘s Kang Hoon as Jung In-kyu, Si-heon’s best friend has a crush on Min-ju. Watch the teaser for the time-travel mystery romance K-drama below.

Back in June, Netflix had teased A Time Called You during its TUDUM event. At the time, the streamer released a video featuring scenes from its K-drama slate this year, which included other as-yet-unreleased titles like Gyeongseong Creature, Doona! and Daily Dose of Sunshine.