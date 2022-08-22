Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku and more to star in new Netflix thriller series ‘Murder DIEary’

Actors Choi Woo-shik (Our Beloved Summer, Parasite) and Son Suk-ku (Our Liberation Notes, D.P) are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming South Korean thriller series Murder DIEary.

On August 19, Netflix Korea confirmed that Choi and Son would be leading the cast of its upcoming drama adaption of the hit thriller webtoon of the same name by NOMABI.

Choi will star as its lead character, Lee Tang, a college student-turned-killer. He learns that all his victims had been criminals themselves, leading him to believe he has an innate urge to sense and eliminate evildoers.

Advertisement

Investigating the killings is Gang Nan-gam (played by Son), a police detective said to have “animal-like instincts”. Murder DIEary will also star Lee Hee-joon as Song Chon, a former detective who begins investigating the slayings himself.

At time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the upcoming series.

The original webtoon, which ran from July to September 2010, was awarded at the Korea Content Awards in 2011, though the upcoming series will mark the first TV adaption of Murder DIEary.

Murder DIEary will be directed by Lee Chang-hee, who previously helmed the 2019 thriller series, Strangers From Hell (also known as Hell Is Other People), also another webtoon adaptation. Meanwhile, its screenplay will be written by Kim Da-min.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ announced the cast of its upcoming legal drama May It Please The Court last week. Set to arrive on the streaming platform later this year, the series will star Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won, Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung and actor Jung Jin-young.