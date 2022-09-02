Netflix announces premiere date for new Korean original drama ‘Glitch’

Netflix has announced a premiere date for its upcoming Korean original drama series Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana and more.

Netflix Korea made the announcement earlier today (September 2) sharing the premiere date and first poster for the upcoming mystery series, which will star Jeon Yeo-bin (Vincenzo, Alienoid) and Nana (Oh! Master, Memorials), among others.

In the poster attached to the announcement, a woman stands in the middle of a crop circle formation drawn on the floor of an outdoor parking lot. She looks up towards glitching, glowing lights. “My boyfriend has disappeared from Earth,” a caption on the image reads.

Due via Netflix on October 7, Glitch follows a woman named Hong Ji-hyo (played by Jeon) after her boyfriend goes missing following his encounter with an unidentified light in the sky. Since his disappearance, Ji-hyo begins to trace her boyfriend’s whereabouts. With the help of Heo Bo-ra (Nana) and the members of a UFO club, Ji-hyo begins to uncover a huge secret.

Notably, Glitch’s screenplay was written by Jin Han-sae, previously behind the hit Netflix series Extracurricular, which premiered in 2020. The upcoming mystery K-drama is also helmed by director Roh Deok, known for her previous work on movies The Exclusive: Beat The Devil’s Tattoo and Very Ordinary Couple. Glitch is set to be Roh Deok’s first series.

In other news, Parasite star and this year’s Cannes Best Actor winner Song Kang-ho has confirmed his first Korean drama role in his 32-year-long career. Production company Slingshot Studio confirmed to the press earlier this week that Song had accepted a role in its forthcoming series titled Uncle Sam Shik.

The 10-episode order will follow the “bromance” between a pair of longtime friends, Sam Shik and Kim San, who survived South Korea’s turbulent 1960s period together.