Netflix pauses Russian projects amid invasion of Ukraine

Netflix has paused all future projects and acquisitions from Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

The streaming giant has four Russian original series in various stages of production. According to Deadline, Netflix has halted production on one of them, the detective drama series Zato, while another series, one day away from wrapping, will be completed.

For the other two projects, Netflix is said to be assessing the impact of the invasion of Ukraine before making any further decisions. This includes the platform’s first Russian original Anna K, a modern retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s novel Anna Karenina, which wrapped filming last year.

NME has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Netflix is the latest tech company to take action against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, after Spotify shuttered its Moscow office indefinitely earlier this week.

Disney also announced it will be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar’s latest film Turning Red.

Warner Bros. has also pulled the release of The Batman from the country, which was set to be released Friday, March 4.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the conflict.”

Earlier this week, tech giant Apple halted all product sales in Russia, with the company saying in a statement it was “deeply concerned” with the invasion and stood with those “suffering as a result of the violence”.