An episode of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ Netflix comedy sketch show W/ Bob & David has been removed from the streaming platform due to the use of blackface.

The show ran for one four-episode season, and the episode in question, episode three, sees Cross in blackface in a sketch called ‘Know Your Rights’.

Cross flagged the upcoming removal on Twitter on Monday (June 15), saying: “The point of this was to underscore the absurdity.”

Odenkirk added his own comments: “We considered every choice we made doing our show, and always aimed to make you laugh and think, and never make an obvious or easy point… that very much includes this sketch.

“Our comedy is always about the human element, never about making a political point.”

British sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me were also recently removed from streaming platforms in light of the use of blackface by comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

Both actors apologised, saying: “[We] both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry.”

The League of Gentlemen was removed from Netflix because of a character on the show, Papa Lazarou, wearing blackface, as was The Mighty Boosh due to the character Spirit Of Jazz.

Four of Chris Lilley’s programs were also pulled from Netflix due to concerns over their depiction of race.