Netflix to release over 20 original Korean dramas and films in 2022

Netflix has released a new promotional trailer previewing over 20 of its its upcoming Korean dramas and films for 2022.

Today (January 19), the streaming giant teased over 20 new Korean titles due out in 2022, including dramas, variety shows and movies. Among these is the highly anticipated apocalyptic zombie series All Of Us Are Dead, which will be the first to make its premiere on January 28.

Among Netflix’s much-anticipated slate of releases are romance drama Twenty Five Twenty One starring Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden) and Nam Joo-hyuk (Start-up), and UFO mystery series Glitch starring Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-been. This year will also see the premiere of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the South Korean remake of the hit Spanish series Money Heist.

My Name’s Park Hee-Soon is also set to appear in the crime series A Model Family with Jung Woo, while Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do will be starring in Thirty-Nine alongside Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin. There’s also A Business Proposal (Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong), based on the popular webtoon of the same name.

Other upcoming shows include Forecasting Love and Weather (starring Park Min-young and Song Kang), Juvenile Justice, Tomorrow (SF9’s Rowoon), The Sound Of Magic (Ji Chang-wook), Remarriage and Desires, The Accidental Narco (Ha Jung-woo, Yoo Yeon-seok), Somebody, The Fabulous (Chae Soo-bin, SHINee’s Minho), Love to Hate You and Black Knight (Kim Woo-bin, Esom).

Meanwhile, Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in will be taking on the action blockbuster film Seoul Vibe. Also joining Netflix’s roster of South Korean films are the upcoming Love and Leashes starring Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, the action-packed Carter, sci-fi film Jung_E and 20th Century Girl (Kim Yoo-jung), and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Additionally, Celeb Five, a girl group comprising prominent female comedians are also set to star in their own reality series, Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain.

The big reveal comes after Netflix Korea’s Vice President of Content Don Kang shared that the streaming platform will not “cut back” on its investments in Korean content, as it had to “keep pace” with its competitors.