Watch the trailer for Netflix remake of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’

The first trailer for the Netflix remake of The Baby-Sitters Club has just been released – watch below.

The series will be based on the bestselling book series of the same name by Ann M. Marin, which ran from 1986 to 2000 and sold 176 million copies.

The stories were previously turned into a series for Nickelodeon and HBO in 1990, and a film followed in 1995.

The new Netflix series stars Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Xochitl Gomez as a group of young teenage girls who start a babysitting business, while also navigating their experiences at middle school.

Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) will also star in the series as one of the young girls’ single mothers.

Watch the newly-released trailer here:

Other new releases coming to Netflix include short-film anthology Homemade, which is due to arrive on the streaming platform by the end of June.

Featuring brand new short films about isolation made by filmmakers from around the world, using only equipment found at home, the series will include work from Kristen Stewart, Pablo Larraín, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gurinder Chadha and more.

Stewart said of her experience making the film: “I was so grateful for and liberated by this idea. It was a huge gift to be encouraged to make something out of this strange nothingness. I hope this series inspires people to do the same.”

The 10-episode series of The Baby-Sitters Club will be released in one drop on July 3.