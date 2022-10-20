Netflix renews ‘Heartbreak High’ for second season

Netflix has today (October 20) confirmed that the Australian series Heartbreak High has been renewed for a second season.

The teen drama’s first season premiered on the streaming service in September, promptly becoming a hit in both Australia and internationally. Heartbreak High – created by screenwriter Hannah Carroll Chapman – serves as a loose reboot of the original series of the same name, which aired more than 200 episodes from 1994 to 1999 on both Channel 10 and ABC.

Heartbreak High has been renewed for season 2! pic.twitter.com/jvQE2FK79R — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2022

Heartbreak High’s first season chronicled the misadventures of students at the fictional Hartley High in Sydney. It starred an ensemble cast including Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon and Sherry-Lee Watson. An official release date for the series’ sophomore season has yet to be announced.

Heartbreak High quickly rocketed to Netflix’s Top 10 lists upon its release last month. It’s remained among the streamer’s biggest titles in Australia since its premiere, and has achieved the same feat in more than 43 countries around the world. The season one soundtrack included songs from the likes of Genesis Owusu, Tkay Maidza, Budjerah and Sycco.

Preempting the show’s success in a September interview with NME, Will McDonald — who plays sensitive drug dealer Ca$h – said he’s “really excited to see how people respond to these characters and these storylines that have probably never been touched on in Australian TV.”

In a three-star review of Heartbreak High, NME wrote that the first season “meets the then-radical premise of the original”, and anticipated that the upcoming “season two will be able to hone in on [the show’s] natural charm”.