Netflix renews ‘You’ for a fourth season

Netflix has commissioned a fourth season of thriller show You, before its third season has even premiered.

The show, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, has garnered international appeal and launches its third season this Friday (October 15).

However, Netflix took to Twitter yesterday (October 13) to confirm that a fourth season will follow afterwards.

“Hello, you. For you, You has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon,” read the tweet.

Hello, you. For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

A synopsis for season three of You reads: “Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

“Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.”

It continues: “And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door?

“Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Elsewhere on Netflix, Squid Game has officially been named the streaming platform’s biggest series launch ever.

Since its September 17 debut, Squid Game has topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the UK, US, and France, according to Netflix.

AFP reports, via The Korea Times, that in comparison, Regency-era drama Bridgerton reached 82 million households on debut based on Netflix’s internal metric. The series has also become the first non-English content to hold the Number One spot for 21 days in a row in the US.