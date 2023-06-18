Netflix reveals first cast members for ‘Squid Game’ season two

At this year’s TUDUM event in Brazil over the weekend, Netflix revealed the primary cast of Squid Game season two.

The news was shared in a video screened at the event, which first confirmed (via archival clips from season one) that returning stars would include Lee Jung-Jae (as Seong Gi-Huh), Lee Byung-Hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-Jun (Hwang Jun-Ho) and Gong Yoo (Recruiter).

New players added to the fray will include Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun. At the time of writing, it’s unknown which characters they’ll play. It was confirmed at the event, though, that Hwang Dong-Hyuk would return to direct and executive produce the entire season, which will begin production later in 2023.

Have a look at the video below:

Last month, Netflix confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge – an actual reality show based on the games depicted in Squid Game – would air on the service this November. It was greenlit back in June 2022, but has faced some problems in development: namely, reports that conditions were so dangerous that one contestant had to be stretchered off the set.