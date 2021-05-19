Netflix shares chilling new trailer for ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

Netflix has shared a chilling new trailer for its forthcoming anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – you can watch it below.

Announced last year during the Tokyo Game Show, the CG-animated show is the first serialised drama in the popular video game franchise’s 25-year history.

Infinite Darkness will follow the adventures of characters Leon Kennedy (voiced by Nick Apostolides) and Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello), both of whom made their first appearance in Resident Evil 2, and have since been featured in a slew of other games in the franchise.

In the action-packed new trailer, the pair team up once again amid another possible outbreak, as Claire uncovers a conspiracy that seemingly goes all the way to the White House. It ends with an appearance from a mysterious green villain.

Due to be released on Netflix on July 8, check out the new trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness below:

Infinite Darkness is produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, a longtime producer on the Resident Evil series, and producer of three computer-animated films: Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Damnation, and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

It is one of two Resident Evil projects developed by Netflix. In August, a separate live-action series was announced simply titled Resident Evil. It will follow sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they try to survive in a world overrun by zombies.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Village has shipped over 3million units worldwide, Capcom has announced.

In a press release, Capcom said that the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise has shipped over 3million units since its launch on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The release also noted that Resident Evil 7 had shipped a total of 8.5million units since its release in January 2017, meaning the franchise has now shipped over 100million units since the first Resident Evil game was released for the original PlayStation in 1995.