Netflix shares first look at ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ in thrilling teaser

Netflix has shared a first look at the upcoming Vikings spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, which will premiere next year.

The show is set 100 years after the events of Vikings, which concluded a six-season run on History last year.

The new series will star Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Sam Corlett as the explorer Leif Eriksson, The Witcher’s Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Sanditon’s Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson and more.

Advertisement

In the teaser, Eriksson is seen captaining his boat over rough waters on one of his voyages, while later Eriksdotter says: “Change is happening and we must be ready.” Watch it below now.

Vikings: Valhalla was created by original Vikings creator Michael Hirst. The spin-off will arrive in 2022, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

An official synopsis for the series reads: “The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vikings star Alexander Ludwig surprised two fans of the show earlier this year after he heard them raving about it in a restaurant. After posting a video on Instagram with their conversation audible in the background, he revealed in the comments that he went over to surprise them after the video was taken.

“This was wild,” he wrote. “These two started raving about #vikings as @laurendludwig and I sat about 10 feet from them. Of course I had to go up to them after to stay thank you for making my damn day,” he added. “They flipped and it was absolutely awesome.”