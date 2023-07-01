Netflix shares new ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 teaser

Netflix has given fans of Heartstopper another teaser of the show’s upcoming second season.

The latest clip shows more snippets from the forthcoming new episodes of the teen drama. A substantial amount is devoted to the previously announced trip to Paris, showing friends-to-lovers Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) on top of the Eiffel tower and running around the city and Tao (Will Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) holding hands and spinning around.

Meanwhile, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) are seen in an art gallery, and the characters are shown at a birthday party.

Season 2 of Heartstopper is set to drop on August 3.

Check out the teaser below:

An official synopsis about the new series read: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

New cast members joining this season include Jack Barton, who will play Nick’s older brother David, Nima Taleghani who will play as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s school, as well as newcomer Leila Khan playing Sahar Zahid from a local girls school and Bradley Riches, who will appear as a new character called James McEwan.

Meanwhile, the cast made an appearance at London Pride today, dancing on their own float during the parade. They were also seen giving the middle finger to anti-LGBTQ+ protesters, while also blowing them kisses.

The cast put on a similar show of defiance against protesters at last year’s London Pride, dancing to Whitney Houston‘s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ in front of them.

A third season of Heartstopper has already been greenlit by Netflix.